British tourist ‘accidentally’ gets his kicks on Route 74

A British tourist, Hugh Smythe had his dream fly drive holiday spoiled when he unexpectedly got his kicks on a highway not associated with an iconic popular song. ‘We had joined Route 66 at Chicago, just like the song, heading west to LA, but a navigation error meant we ended up on Route 74, and I suddenly realised just after lunch that I was getting my kicks prematurely,’ said Smythe. My wife who was driving and not getting her kicks vainly tried to retrace our steps, but it was too late. I had had my kicks, without going anywhere near Oklahoma City etc. I can’t describe my disappointment.’

‘Since then I have seen a pattern emerging, because I was quite excited to look at the new A14 Bypass in Cambridgeshire, but for reasons I won’t go into, the moment passed before we could even get off the M11, due to traffic building up near Stansted.’

In other news a new biography of Gene Pitney claims he had overestimated the distance in hours to Tulsa, rendering a hit song invalid to geography students.