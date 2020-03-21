Schoolchildren insist their parents’ jobs “aren’t that important really”

With schools closed for all but the children of key workers, pupils across the UK have insisted that their parents are not vital workers, but in fact “like, totally embarrassing and dispensable”, and the summer holidays are starting now.

It has further emerged, however, that even should their parents continue to work, there’s no need for children to attend school to be supervised, and they will be “totally fine, alright!” if schools close for the foreseeable future.

When questioned further spokespupils confirmed that, at the moment, the foreseeable future was until afternoon break, about fifteen minutes away. So at least in that they’re no different from adults these days.