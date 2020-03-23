Formula One enjoying most exciting season ever

Formula One car fans have shown new levels of excitement over the rolling cancellation programme for the sport.

Keen armchair viewer, Dan Jones, said: ‘It’s kept us on an edge as we anticipate which race will be cancelled or postponed. Already, the big one, Monaco, has gone and there is fevered anticipation that the whole season could be put on ice. It’s much better than watching cars going round and round and then seeing a surly Lewis Hamilton complain how hard the race was, how it was a real tough challenge and how much he loves his team. To be honest, I think a rolling cancellation programme could be the future for this sport.’

A Formula One spokesperson refused to comment on whether McLaren had an unfair advantage in the notification process for the race cancellations.