Don’t Die for Me, Marge and Tina – Boris’s coronavius song

It won’t be easy, you’ll think it strange

When I try to explain what to do

That you’re still locked inside after all that we’ve done

You won’t believe me

All you can see is a clown you once knew

Reading you portentous lines

Trying to level with you

You have to let it happen, you have to change

Have to sit watching daytime TV

Looking out of the window, staying out of the sun

So there goes freedom

Running around, trying everything new

It doesn’t impress me at all

You must now respect the curfew

Don’t try to see your grandchildren

And maybe you never will do

Throw off your wild ways

Your free existence

I’ve changed my image

Now keep your distance

And as for Covid, I’m not to blame

I never invited it in

Though we lacked testing kits and a coherent plan

They are illusions

And herd immunity’s not what it promised to be

Now you’ll have to stay in all the time

Save to shop or for medical need

Don’t try to see your grandchildren

And maybe you never will do

Throw off your wild ways

Your free existence

I’ve changed my image

Now keep your distance

Have I said too much?

There’s nothing more I can think of to say to you.

But all you have to do is look at me to know

That every word is true