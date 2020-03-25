Don’t Die for Me, Marge and Tina – Boris’s coronavius song

It won’t be easy, you’ll think it strange
When I try to explain what to do
That you’re still locked inside after all that we’ve done
You won’t believe me
All you can see is a clown you once knew
Reading you portentous lines
Trying to level with you
You have to let it happen, you have to change
Have to sit watching daytime TV
Looking out of the window, staying out of the sun
So there goes freedom
Running around, trying everything new
It doesn’t impress me at all
You must now respect the curfew
Don’t try to see your grandchildren
And maybe you never will do
Throw off your wild ways
Your free existence
I’ve changed my image
Now keep your distance
And as for Covid, I’m not to blame
I never invited it in
Though we lacked testing kits and a coherent plan
They are illusions
And herd immunity’s not what it promised to be
Now you’ll have to stay in all the time
Save to shop or for medical need
Don’t try to see your grandchildren
And maybe you never will do
Throw off your wild ways
Your free existence
I’ve changed my image
Now keep your distance
Have I said too much?
There’s nothing more I can think of to say to you.
But all you have to do is look at me to know
That every word is true