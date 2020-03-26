City workers asked to return to front line duty

The government is asking retired hedge fund managers, bankers and financial service advisers to come out of retirement to help fill gaps in the financial sector left by the coronavirus crisis. Letters are being sent to more than 5,000 retired City workers in the hope they can help boost front line financial services hit by the virus.

‘There will be untold opportunities for financial service operators once the coronavirus crisis is over and done with and we don’t want that opportunity going to waste’ said Business Secretary Alok Sharma MP. ‘We need people with experience in exploiting market turbulence and would like them to return to front line duty and start gouging now. The government will be throwing money at just about everything….and we need you boys to come out of retirement and hoover it all up before it goes to waste.’

Volunteers will be housed in makeshift field offices based around Canary Wharf with easy access to government officials and state departments. The government will announce a list of key workers, thought to include data analysts, management accountants, RfP writers and quantitative risk analysts.

‘It will be like 2008 all over again’ promised Sharma