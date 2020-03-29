Hologram of Winston Churchill to cheer Britain up, says Boris

The government has announced that, by using the same hologram technology whereby Elvis was able to appear ‘live’ on stage despite him being dead for over 40 years, The Winston Churchill Roadshow will be rolling into a town near you from next week.

Boris Johnson told reporters: ‘We’ve had the boffins working overtime on it and we have the technology now in place to enable us to have Sir Winston live on stage, puffing on a large Cuban cigar and reciting some of his iconic wartime speeches backed by the complete Glen Miller Orchestra.’

‘So let me say this to Mr. Covid-19. Give up! Your days are well and truly numbered. The show will be hosted by music hall icons Flanagan and Allen and will visit parks and piazzas around the country giving us all a good dose of old fashioned British vim, vigour and spunk that’ll l banish the Brexit blues in no time. Ruff rarr.’