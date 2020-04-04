Gillette Soccer Saturday moves onto Microsoft Teams

Gillette Soccer Saturday will take place on Microsoft Teams for the foreseeable future, Sky Executives announced today, as social distancing measures really begin to kick in hard in the UK.

Long-time anchor Jeff Stelling has been charged with setting up the weekly a group in Teams, and is thought to have successfully invited Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas to join him from their spare rooms for a 6 hour catch up every Saturday starting at 12.

With no football to watch, Sky bosses have suggested that the team use the time to agree a format and timescale for everyone’s annual appraisals, and to come up with some key milestones and deliverables for the recently circulated Sky internal efficiencies and procurement vision documents.

After that, the team have proposed that 5 hours 55 minutes will be devoted to friendly and thinly disguised banter about Merson’s wastefulness in front of goal and Matt Le Tissier’s lack of caps and scoring prowess for England.

Rehearsals for the new format were thought to have been plagued by difficulties, however, with Phil Thompson having to be asked constantly to wave his hand if he had a contribution to make rather than just shouting ‘Oooohhhhh’ very loudly every few minutes. Charlie Nicholas was only able to participate for a few minutes, as his online Sainsbury’s delivery arrived early on in the call.

‘We did manage to add Chris Kamara as a Team guest, too’, noted Stelling. ‘But he hadn’t checked his mike settings, so no-one could hear him. ‘ He did manage to type ‘UNBELIEVABLE JEFF’ a few times in the chat bar at the side though.’