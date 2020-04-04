Piers Morgan still vastly more unpopular than Covid-19 says poll

Attention grabbing ITV media moron, Piers Morgan, has unsurprisingly come out top of a recent unpopularity poll, as part of research commissioned by Cambridge University.

With more and more people working from home and looking for respite from a daily avalanche of bad news and inane political platitudes, they are increasingly being exposed to high levels of toxic celebrities.

Repeated exposure to Good Morning Britain and its host, Piers Morgan is of particular concern.

Douglas McNair, a senior researcher involved in researching the poll data for research purposes, has identified the potential health risks as a result of his research.

‘Overexposure to celebrity morons such as Piers Morgan could have a devastating effect on the nations mental health. It’s telling you something isn’t it, when he is still more unpopular than the virus?

Just like Covid-19, Morgan is utterly indiscriminate in his targets. Constant rants about Meghan starting the virus, Ant and Dec sabotaging testing equipment and nurses looking ridiculous in protective aprons have left him firmly in the number one position.’