Hipster cafe dangerously high in ‘pretentiousness’

Health and safety experts have issued a stark warning about produce served in Shoreditch-based restaurants. In a damning report they say many of the menus are so pretentious they could trigger the body’s auto-defence system, causing customers to involuntarily ram their fingers down their throats and vomit on sight.

Slow thawed ‘Ice Age’ cod in organic sea anemone jus, and loin of platypus on a bed of gold leaf encrusted dandelion cous-cous, are among the regular offenders. The report says that as well as recipes which cause extreme nausea, customers often find beard hair from well-meaning but inept hipster chefs in their food.

However entrepreneur Timmy De Gallier, who runs the Brew Ha Ha coffee bar and comedy club, spoke out against the findings: ‘Honestly why don’t these so called experts get a life. We provide good, simple, peasant fare and certainly don’t rip people off. I’ve been told I do the best basil, tofu and sun olive ripened tomato panini with artisan goat’s cheese chorizo in the whole of Hoxton.’

His views were echoed by Julian Baronne, who runs an organic porridge bar called Oat Cuisine: ‘We’re very much part of the community here. Last week I ran a hugely successful fundraising event asking for donations of beard gel which will shortly be transported to a township in Western Norfolk, helping ease the itchy chins of desperately needy village folk. But of course the health and safety mob never mention the good things we do’.

Mr. De Gallier explained: ‘After a hard day’s work people like nothing more than to sit down and enjoy one of my skinny lattechino coffees with gluten free barista phlegm. And at £15 a thimble – it’s an absolute snip!’

Wrexfan