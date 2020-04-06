Chancellor declares ‘The only wealthy people are footballers’

Rishi Sunak – Goldman Sachs’ investment banker, hedge fund manager and husband of a billionaire’s daughter – has decided Accrington Stanley’s third choice goalkeeper should foot the bill for the Coronavirus. On the advice of the millionaire Health Secretary and multi-millionaire club owners, the Chancellor will be demanding footballers pay for everything – including his £4,000 centre court ticket for Wimbledon.

Said one Minister: ‘As we all know Raheem Stirling completely failed to build any new hospitals or manufacture thousands of ventilators. And what has Mo Salah done, hmm? What do you mean for the last few years he’s paid for children’s leukemia treatment, funded nurseries, built schools and paid for 450 families to have a monthly allowance? Okay, bad example.’

‘Look, just because footballers are more likely to come from working–class or socially deprived backgrounds, has nothing to do with the financial focus being on them. They should pay more because they sound and look a bit foreign.’

Oddly, if footballers take a 30% pay-cut only £20m is meant for the NHS – which is impressive, given that they would normally have paid £200m in tax revenue without the pay-cut. Mr. Hancock explained that the remaining £480m would go on agent’s fees.