Hancock tells UK to determine a naughty corner to stand in

Matt Hancock has told the UK he is ‘very disappointed’ in ‘some people’. He has directed the whole UK population to ‘find a corner and designate it as your naughty corner.’ If he finds out individuals, groups or even the whole country is disobeying the rules for social distancing he will order them to ‘stand in the naughty corner’ for a period ranging from ten minutes to an hour. They will then be sent to their room without any supper.

‘Naughty steps will also be acceptable,’ he said in a briefing today, ‘but not if you live in a bungalow, obvs.’