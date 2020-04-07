Hancock’s Half Hour to get new series

The BBC announced today that, in the absence of any soap operas or sport to broadcast, it was reviving the old favourite “Hancock’s Half Hour”.

The series features the hapless Matt Aloysius St John Hancock, trying to run the Department of Health from 23 Railway Cuttings, East Cheam with hilarious results (except to anyone in need of urgent medical care).

In the first episode, Hancock develops an interest in Ham radio, from which he learns that many people are out enjoying the sunny weather in parks and on beaches. He immediately issues a decree that people may only be outdoors for half an hour per day.

This causes the population of Britain to rise up, saying they weren’t nostalgic for this Hancock at all, and if he really wants to help the NHS he can give blood. Unfortunately, the nurse taking his blood recognises him, and doesn’t turn off the machine until it’s taken “nearly two armfuls, two legfuls and a torsoful too”. (He later asks her “Does the Patients’ Charter mean nothing to you?”) This leaves Hancock so bloodless and dessicated, he’s immediately offered a seat on the Tory benches in the Lords.

The only person disappointed by this outcome is Michael Portillo, who had been promised the role played by Kenneth Williams in the original series.