How to travel the world under lockdown

Travel plans cancelled by Coronavirus? Feel trapped under lockdown? Never fear! With the aid of our step by step guide, you can embark on a world tour without taking a single step outdoors.

1. Create replica destinations

Do your best to build a Thai-style temple using carefully stacked kitchen utensils and tinned food, and then lead yourself in meditation by hitting a spoon against a pint glass. Transport yourself to the Gobi desert by turning the heating up high and covering the floor in some sort of sand substitute – breadcrumbs, excess penne and hoover dust all work fine. Tell your partner/flatmate/four year-old child to set up a makeshift street food stall selling baked beans fried with any exotic spices you’ve got at the back of the cupboard.

2. Utilise the bathroom.

Bathrooms aren’t just about excreting and washing. This humid environment allows you to create the best possible tropical rainforest simulation you’re going to get anywhere in your flat. Collect together all your house plants (and some colourful frogs if you’ve got them in), run a hot bath and play rainforest sounds on YouTube. Use your ironing board as a makeshift canoe, and ‘canoe’ through a bubble bath. Jab your legs repeatedly with a toothpick to mimic mosquito bites.

3. It’s about the journey, not the destination

Travelling from one place to another isn’t always straightforward. To get a truly authentic experience, fill a backpack up with heavy stuff, lock yourself in the corridor for three hours, and pretend that your bus hasn’t turned up.

4. Pretend you’re really small

Everything is relative, and If to the tiny traveller, furniture would seem massive. Bedside table? Not anymore! Now it’s one of the seven wanders of your tiny world. A giant, mushroom-shape monument of the gods, with an awe-inspiring sense of geometric perfection about it. Enjoy its authenticity while you can, because a year down the line it’ll be covered by gift shops.

5. The social aspect

Travelling is often is made especially memorable by the people met along the way. Strict social distancing measures pose obstructions to this rule, but this is where the internet comes in.

Don’t take the easy route and video call your friends – travelling is all about meeting new people. Give Chatroulette a spin! With a vast array of fascinating and diverse people from all corners of the globe, it’ll be just like being in a communal hostel chill out area – albeit one full of masturbating men.

Alexispn