Race to develop vaccine before key workers can negotiate pay rise

Around the world, governments are funding a desperate race to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, before they are forced to concede higher wages and better working conditions for the millions of key workers that everyone now suddenly realises society depends on.

“To combat the virus, we are looking to learn the lessons from our wartime efforts” said UK government spokesperson Ruth Jones. “So we get 110% behind our brave boys – and girls! – on the frontline, whether they be soldiers on the beaches or nurses on the wards. We make promises and say how we are all in their debt.”

“And then when it’s all over – we get back to normal. Meaning we forget all about them and they are in debt– to mortgage lenders, payday lenders, and so forth.”

“After all, the army can recruit private soldiers to go off and get bombs dropped on them for just £20k p.a., which makes £19k for healthcare assistants or £18k for food delivery drivers seem positively generous.”

When asked about the value for money of MPs’ starting salary of £79k, or senior civil servants, she said that “now is the time to come together as a society, and anyway, what about Richard Branson eh? He’s even worse than us!”