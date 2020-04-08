German dad re-enacts 1966 World Cup with his kids and gets the same result

A father and his three young children have recreated the 1966 World Cup in their cramped 11th floor flat, in Berlin.

Karl Heinz, 43, and currently in lockdown because of the deadly virus outbreak, says he was inspired after seeing videos on social media showing people climbing Everest on their stairs, running marathons around the kitchen table and replicating Olympic rowing events in bathtubs.

Interviewed on Skype, a visibly emotional Karl said, “Re-enacting the 1966 World Cup sounded a great idea at the time. The kids were showing an incredibly high level of cabin fever, so I organised us into two teams with my Swiss wife, Ingrid, as referee.

We broadcast the game live to all our neighbouring balconies and when my younger son, Heinz equalized to take us into extra time the place went crazy.

Things changed when Ingrid allowed my daughter Karlette’s second goal and the Englanders third. We don’t have VAR but it was one hundred and ninety per cent not over the line. After that, the booing took hold, Karlette scored England’s fourth goal, Ingrid blew the whistle and it was all over.

The neighbours have stopped talking to me and Ingrid has made me sleep on the balcony. Karlette, of course will talk about it for at least the next fifty years.