Snooker to introduce ‘safe standing’ areas confirm WPBSA

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association Limited (“The WPBSA”) say safe standing areas could be introduced in time for the 2020 Betway UK Championship finals to be held in November.

The tournament – part of snooker’s Triple Crown – returns to the York Barbican following a three year break.

Other venues such as The Crucible in Sheffield and Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff have also applied to sport’s Safety Advisory Group, hoping to make safe standing available to spectators at future tournaments.

Up to 50 fans will be able to stand during the York finals and if the trial proves successful, UK’s biggest snooker tournament could become entirely seat-free by 2025.

‘If we can guarantee spectator safety then I see no reason why all venues could not become free-standing in future’, said WPBSA spokesperson Jason Beesley. ‘Many fans stand anyway – despite seating being installed – so it’s a no brainer really’.

Snooker has been all-seater since Joe Davis won the first UK Championship held in 1927. But the snooker experience is evolving, embracing modern technology and becoming more inclusive.

‘Fans don’t simply want to turn up and watch the game in silence anymore’, noted Beesley. ’Younger fans are adding their own snooker chants and recording the games on their mobile fans and posting them on social media.

Gone are the days when we saw players drinking 40-50 pints a day or would snort a line of coke between frames. But there is nothing we can do about that, .so we thought standing might inject a bit of life into things.

‘We have told the SAG that it is either safe standing areas, or we will ask Steve Davies to come out of retirement’, continued Beesley. ‘And nobody who loves the sport wants that’