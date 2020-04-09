Government Coronavirus letter shortlisted for Booker Prize

With a print run already exceeding 30 million and printed in multiple international languages the Government’s letter essentially telling everyone to ‘stay at home’ has been nominated for the Booker prize. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who currently isn’t staying at home, believes it could be made into a major feature film.

Critics say they are disappointed with the range of the letter, feeling that the story arc could have been stronger given it cost over £5 million to produce. “‘And don’t bloody drive to exercise’ could have been a useful arc,’ suggested one critic, however most agreed that unlike most works of fiction it had a strong consistent message. “It’s got ‘look at me, I’m doing something, even if it’s pointless as virtually everyone in the country has had this message rammed down their throat’ written all over it,” said another critic.