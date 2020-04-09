Eighty-eight year-old pensioner Albert (Bert) Gregg isn’t going to do what he’s told by the government. He’ll just continue going about his business like he’s always done.

Speaking to us from Mandalay, his seaside bungalow, he said: ‘This Robb kiddie can tell me to stay indoors until he’s blue in the face but I shan’t heed him. I lived through the war and if Hitler didn’t see me off then no bloody bug that was caught by some bat-munching Chinese will either.’

‘It’s just a scare story and I don’t believe it’s true. And tell you what, I’m very disappointed in Boris because when I voted for him as party leader I thought he was exactly like Trump. Mr. Trump’s had the right idea from the start when he said it’s just like the cold and will be over by Sunday.’

‘Look son, if we’d had Brexit in place when the people voted for it nearly four years ago, then we would have had our borders all sealed up and none of these foreigners or Islamics and their germs would’ve have got in.’

Bert’s of a certain generation who have their own strongly-held views. He’s having an Easter picnic in the park on Monday with his wife Gladys and three other couples and doesn’t care if the police arrest him.

Bert’s one of a dying breed alright – maybe sooner than he thinks.