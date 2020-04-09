Public sympathy for stranded gap yah students at record low

Amidst the flurry of statistics detailing the spread of coronavirus, one figure may have escaped widespread notice – the miniscule amount of sympathy felt by the public for the Tobys and Jeremys who find themselves stranded abroad as the pandemic inconveniently interrupts their gap yah.

One whose story provoked truly microscopic amounts of sympathy when it was told on the evening news, was cultural studies student Matt from Durham University, who said that he couldn’t understand why the government wasn’t dropping everything else to get him home from Peru. However he admitted this might be more difficult because he’d “chosen to live with an indigenous tribe deep in the rainforest” rather than wasting his time at “ghastly tourist traps like Macchu Picchu”.

Also failing to elicit any compassion at all was Ros, an art director from north London, who has found herself stranded at a yoga retreat in Goa.

“All that stuff about being self-sufficient sounded really cleansing in the brochure,” she told a BBC camera crew. “But this is now my third week of living off mushrooms grown on my own shit. You haven’t got a bacon sandwich in that bag, have you?”