Boris Johnson “really committed to the lie” admit conspiracy theorists

Conspiracy theorists who believe that the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax, designed to force through sweeping restrictions on civil liberties, have admitted that Boris Johnson is really committed to the lie.

“This whole Covid-19 nonsense is just about getting the masses to fall in line so the satanic elite can tighten their grip on power. ” claimed conspiracy theorist Stephen Jenkins, while adjusting his tinfoil hat.

“I have to say though, Boris is taking his part in pulling the wool over the eyes of the sheeple very seriously by letting himself be admitted to intensive care. The rest of the hospital is empty, obviously, as nobody is really sick, but he deserves some credit for his performance.”

Jenkins and his fellow enlightened brethren have found a grudging respect for the Prime Minister after he spent three nights in the ICU, displaying all the symptoms of the imaginary illness, but they won’t be fooled themselves.

“I know it’s not real because I see the truth. I’ve done a lot of research by watching videos on YouTube and I know this is all a ploy.” he continued,

“Anyway, I need to go out now to set fire to a 5G mast, as the virus is transmitted by 5G radiation. Even though it doesn’t exist.”