Extinction Rebellion admit they’re just playing a huge game of Monopoly

Members of the so-called climate change group Extinction Rebellion have privately admitted that their take over of central London’s streets and landmarks is just a giant game of Monopoly they decided to play whilst on a drunken night out last week.

The giant pink boat playing piece was the final give away although the authorities were starting to get sceptical when a man wearing one giant boot and walking a scottie dog appeared on Mayfair on Friday.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said they’d begun to have their suspicions late last week when protesters started to build a eco-friendly hotel on Bond Street and tried to erect wind turbines outside the Electric Company.

Our reporter understands that the protests will continue until everyone gets bored, someone is caught stealing money, the dog runs off with the dice or a good film comes on the television.

(hattip Sir Lupus)