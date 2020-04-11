Dominic Raab releases range of ‘power not power’ suits

Interim prime minister. Dominic Raab, has released a range of office menswear for the guy that suddenly finds himself in ‘power not power’.

Under the label Raab Dom Raab, the default back-up leader of the government of the United Kingdom is milking his temporary position by launching a less-than stunning range of awkwardly fitting suits, fulfilling the market gap between bespoke head-honcho tailored two-pieces and off-the-shelf invisible drone-wear,

The Raab Dom Raab range currently includes skin-pinchingly tight shirts and off-centre silk-effect ties.

All to give the impression of a hastily thrown together ensemble of officewear for the man that finds himself suddenly in a position of power when he’d rather be sat on the loo enjoying the satisfactory result of completing a three-day sudoku and a less-than-tortuous bowel movement.

The first twenty online orders will receive a free bottle of Vice, the Raab Dom Raab cologne.

*Raab Dom Raab is a registered trademark of Boris Johnson Holdings Limited.