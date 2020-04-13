A Seasonal Homily

Lo, it came to pass that a scourge and pestilence ravaged the land. And the people were sore afraid and rent their garments which made the the scorch of the sun worse and there was no cooling ocean breeze. And wailing and gnashing of the teeth was heard throughout the land, apart from on Thursdays at sunset when people gathered to clang pots and pans and increasingly, set off fireworks.

Behold, the indignation of the people grew further when two doors down decided to have a street karaoke party, with what they termed ‘bangin chunes’ but which were mystifying to the rest of the dwellers. Great is the mystery of the divine. The cry of the people went up to the LORD but still the captivity continued. And they gathered around their tablets and laptops and remembered their sins, namely eating endless amounts of cheese, chocolate and consuming of the fruit of the grape.

At last, the LORD heard their cry and sent a deliverer. Therefore, every night HANCOCK confronted the nation, urging them to repent and relent of their sins. Also, he promised to appease the god of PPE to ensure enough coverings were available to all (but only if they used it sensibly). Then was the HANCOCK himself struck down and with him, his buddy JOHNSON. And their ignorance of not following their own words was laid bare for all to see.

There followed days of fever and anguish upon the HANCOCK and the JOHNSON, but in his mercy, the LORD spared them both. And the people still waxed and waned under the heavy hand of PHARAOH, who threatened to look into their shopping bags and take out that which was not essential. And as the angel of Death strode throughout the land, the people filled up on repeats, mixed drinks and the contents of their freezer. And the people wept and sang the songs of exile in Babylon, there they sat down and wept. Yea, for weeping lasts for a season, but there is joy in the morning.

Amen.