Doorstep Displays Of Support and Solidarity On The increase

First there was “Clap For The NHS”, then came the “Belper Moo”, now other towns and cities are getting in on the act, usually based on a local theme.

In Cheltenham, there is the 7 o’clock whinny; in Gloucester, residents have been grunting like the Old Spot pig; and around Cheddar, locals have been imitating the rutting bellow of a twenty-four month matured truckle.

However, similar themed celebrations in Morcombelake, home of the Dorset Knob, have been indefinitely suspended after six arrests for Indecent Exposure and several outbreaks of public ridicule.

Elsewhere, in sink estates and social housing programs gone horribly wrong, occupants have been gathering on doorsteps to hurl profanities and threats of violence at each other – much like every other evening.

Areas of Manchester are currently ‘formulating their response’ around a loaded barbeque