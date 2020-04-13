Easter ruined by spoilers

Fans of the Bible franchise have complained that the conclusion to the season has been leaked online; along with photos of Jesus posing with Brandon Stark. Worshippers had been left on a cliff-hanger or cross-hanger, with Our Lord stuck in a ‘right pickle’ after a series of mishaps involving a Pontius Pilate, an Easter bonnet and a carpentry blunder.

It has not helped given that producers have shifted the finale date several times. Further confusion has been caused by the claim that Jesus did not die for our sins but, instead, was modelling for a currant bun.

Some fans were left disappointed by the rather lame ‘deus ex machina’ – resurrection plot line: ‘I wanted to know how the whole bunny, chocolate, crucifixion thing all tied together. It all seemed so incongruous, but I was anticipating some incredible narrative crescendo. Instead, I’ve got what? A melted Kinder Egg and splinters’.

The show’s creator, ‘The Creator’, has promised surprises aplenty: ‘We’ve still got a few twists left; can Judas ruin the egg hunt, will Jesus find a ventilator in time and where does Santa Claus fit in? Of course, there’s still the big reveal – is Darth Vadar Jesus’ dad?’