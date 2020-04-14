Police alert public as cruel scammers prey on vulnerable during COVID-19 emergency

As the C-19 crisis continues police have warned members of the public to be on their guard, following widespread reports of unscrupulous individuals attempting to exploit the current atmosphere of fear and confusion, in order to dupe many unsuspecting and vulnerable people.

In particular a group calling itself the ‘Tories’ are being singled out as being one of the worst offenders, ruthlessly pulling the wool over the eyes of unfortunates who are believed to be falling for their tricks in significant numbers.

Inspector Jim Lockhart of Hampshire Police said: ‘This group is known to be heartless, uncaring and selfish. They’re using the current crisis to pretend they have the interests of the general public at heart. Beware!’

ITV’s Robert Peston told viewers: ‘I have received several reports today already about members of this group appearing in the media being humble and seeming to empathise with the plight of the self-employed and small business community. Even right down to caring about the man in the street in some cases.”

“But this is nothing more than a ruse. In much the same way as these same individuals paid lip service to northerners just recently who were flooded out of house and home, and again before that, when one of their prominent members, a man named Boris Johnson, lied through his teeth about everything during the general election campaign in December.”