Starmer upset not to be 20 points ahead, after suppressing racism dossier

The Labour leadership’s plan to win the next election by alienating members and covering up corruption, does not seem to be having the desired effect. An 860 page report into the wrong-doings of senior party officials and their attempts to prevent a socialist government, have somewhat eclipsed Keir Starmer’s 1 page promise to not wear a tie in public.

So far Mr. Starmer has instructed lawyers to repress the report, said one: ‘We are 100% behind supporting any independent investigation into racism – except when our names feature in the chapter titles’.

Worryingly this means that every left-wing, conspiracy nut-job – may actually have been right for once. Said one tin-foil hat wearing Trotskyite, from his underground bunker: ‘Originally I thought I’d been kidnapped by a stick-like alien from Rothwell, but then I realised Tom Watson had just shed a few pounds’.

Embarrassingly, for Starmer, his preferred choice for General Secretary, Emilie Oldknow (wife of the Shadow Health Secretary), has been identified as a key conspirator; throwing into doubt his appointment for Shadow Chancellor of Charles Ponzi, Foreign Secretary Tommy Robinson and Home Secretary The Big Bad Wolf.