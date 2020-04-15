Care Home virus deaths recorded as alien abductions

It transpires that the UK government has been suppressing Coronavirus mortality rates by ignoring non-hospital deaths and passing them off as the work of extra-terrestrial kidnappers or the cast of The Borrowers. Your grandmother is not dead, ‘she’s pining for the fjords’.

One Health Minister explained: ‘If you can only die of Covid-19 in hospital, then we can reduce deaths to zero, by forcing everyone to stay at home. Failing that, we can just shut all the hospitals; which, let’s be honest, was our plan all along’.

Said one bereaved relative: ‘I got a call from the Home that mother was not dead, but had simply gone to live on a farm’. The policy is called ‘Schrödinger’s Care Home’, whereby residents are simultaneously deceased but also technically on a Saga cruise holiday. Also, it probably means their cat is dead as well.