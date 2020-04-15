Thirteen sure-fire conspiracy theories to explain Covid-19

1) British passports are the wrong colour. Everyone knows passports shouldn’t be red, they should be the type of blue that looks black. Scientists have discovered that everyone who caught Covid have had, or met or seen on TV someone who has an EU passport.

2) 5G phone network. The reason covid spreads so quickly is it uses the Internet and, worse than that, it uses the fastest Internet – 5G. Remember, G stands for Germs.

3) Marathon changed it’s name to Snickers. Everyone knows the EU forced Marathon bars to be called Snickers. The Chinese have been forced to use old stock to get the right name and the virus jumped species from chocolate bar to human.

4) George Clooney playing Batman. Clooney’s performance stunk so badly that it spread to actual bats and jumped to the poor unfortunates who saw the film.

5) Eamonn Holmes. COVID-19 didn’t exist before Eamonn Holmes. Sixty short years after his birth, the virus starts spreading – co-incidence?

6) David Attenborough. For years his ground-breaking series’ have been bringing the might and majesty of the animal kingdom right into our homes : but who knows what they have trodden in ? What lurks in their fur / feathers / scales / chitinous exoskeleton ? What pathogens are contained within their fetid breath ? With the advent of High Definition TV, we are all placed in greater jeopardy than ever. Was it coincidence that Hunan started broadcasting the HD version of “Life on Earth” just before the first reported cases of COVID-19 ? We don’t think so.

7). Dr Who. Come on, all of that time travel, multidimensional movement and interaction with scores of different aliens and entities for over fifty years? Have you ever seen any evidence of proper disinfecting processes or quarantine measures between adventures? It seems likely that the Doctor has picked up a dose case of something nasty along the way and statistically it’s more than possible one of those nasties is Covid-19.

8). Paul Hardcastle – famously wrote ’19’ about the number of pangolins he saw on display in a wet market in Saigon in 1975 and now the chickens have come home to roost. His stutter is one of the lesser known symptoms of coronavirus. COVID-n-n-n-nineteen. We rest our case.

9) As soon as the UK left the EU, we had coronavirus. This cannot be a coincidence. It’s obviously an EU plot to get us to return to the EU. The Telegraph’s comments section is not often wrong.

10) Pension companies developed a way of culling those of pensionable age whilst ensuring most of those still paying in to pension funds will survive.

11) Covid-19 has been particularly virulent in Bristol. Why? It’s where Aardman animation faked the moon landing. Wake up, people!

12) We don’t want to say it was all a plot to discredit Corona beer, but if Carling did conspiracy theories…

13) How come then never told us about Covid 1-18, eh? EH?

apepper, FlashArry, Chipchase, newsbiscuiteditorialteam, Max Stars, Midfield Diamond, Adrian Bamforth, Benvoleo, Bigglesworth