‘Pole still missing in post’ confirms athlete



Olympic Medal prospect Dai Evans from the Anglesey Athletics Club in north Wales has been forced to suspend his lockdown garden training after his new vaulting pole failed to arrive in the post on time.

Dai currently the UK and Commonwealth pole vault champion ordered the new pole after seeing it advertised in the colour supplement of his weekend newspaper.

‘I was just flicking through the brochure and there it was, just before the velodrome offer’ said Dai. ‘I said to Mafanwy, that vaulting pole looks a real bargain and my old one is starting to show its age – well, why not get a new one said Mafanwy. That was 14 days ago.’

‘The complimentary fountain pen you get simply for placing an order arrived safely enough the other day but no sign of the pole as yet.’, continued Dai.

Dai had made extensive enquiries at the Post Office and even contacted his local police station but without joy and was now asking the public for help.

‘If anybody thinks they may have spotted the pole lying on a shelf somewhere or if the pole has been delivered to the wrong address by mistake then please give me a call’, the athlete said. ‘The pole is quite distinctive, it’s made of carbon fibre, about 17 feet long and weighs a good 10lb. Oh and it’s got the sponsor’s name running down the side.

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch_double glazing‘

There were words of encouragement for Dai from former Olympian Rebecca Adlington who told the pole-vaulter that she once had an Olympic sized swimming pool left behind a fuchsia in her back garden – which was there for 3 days before she finally noticed it. So the message to Dai is, don’t give up yet.

‘I’ve not given up hope’, said Dai. ‘In fact I’m just waiting for a call from a lady in Berkshire who thinks she may have received my pole by mistake (ring-ring ring-ring). Hello, is that Mrs. Jeffries? I believe you may have received my vaulting pole in the post. Can you describe it to me please?…Uhu, yes that’s right, argh, yes, uhu, yes, 10 letter l’s, uhu, OK, uhu….No….my pole is yellow.’

Hat-tip Myke