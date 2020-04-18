Major Tom Moore Sets Off On Walk To Windsor To Collect His Centenary Telegram

Tom Moore has set off to Windsor to pick up his birthday telegram from the Queen, sources confirmed today.

‘I hope I get there in time’, said the vigorous veteran. ‘It’s over 60 miles to Windsor, and I’ve got less than two weeks to get there. I just hope her maj will be happy to leave it on the castle doorstep – after all, I wouldn’t want her to take any risks’.

However the Chief Constable of Bedfordshire police warned that they were on the lookout for lockdown transgressions. ‘My boys are ready’, confirmed the Chief Constable. ‘If Moore sets one foot – or one wheel of his assisted walking frame – outside his garden we’ll nab the old bugger. We’re not going to tolerate any smartarse attempts to flout the lockdown. It’s been a big enough hazard coping with the fleets of lorries piled up with sacks of money, all queued up outside his house.’