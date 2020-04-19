Hard shoulder rubbish to be classed as street art

In a move that will save the government and local authorities millions, all rubbish by motorways, railway lines and trunk roads is to be classed as ‘street art’. ‘Littering is an affirmation of belonging,’ said an Arts Council spokesman. ‘Like graffiti art it is saying ‘Here I am, or I was here’ allowing ordinary people to symbolically come together and express themselves in a world of isolation and alienation.’

The new classification will also see the introduction of an annual prize to be known as the Detritus Award, sponsored by KFC and funded by the proposed plastic bottle deposit scheme. Drivers and commuters will be able to nominate their favourite stretches of motorway or track online. The winner will receive World Heritage Status for their contribution to English cultural identity.

Among the shortlisted routes are stretches of the M2 in Kent and the entire West Coast line. Leading contenders are ‘Route 666′ the six-mile-long plastic bag and bottle installation along the M54 in Shropshire, ‘Shit on the Rails’ at Birmingham International Airport and ‘Roadside Crap at Watford Gap’.