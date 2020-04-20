Boris puts on best poorly voice to call work

Boris Johnson has put on his best poorly voice and called in to work this morning to let them know that he won’t be back in this week.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister earlier today and he confirmed in a quiet, weak sounding voice that he is still very unwell and will not be working this week.” said Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the PM.

“His exact words were ‘Feeling ghastly Dom, would love to be back in the fold but Doctor says carry on resting etc, you’re going to have to cover for me a while longer. Cough cough.’ He actually said ‘cough cough’. Poor chap.”

The Prime Minister is recovering from coronavirus at Chequers since being released from hospital and it is not yet known when he will be back to lead the nation with chirpy optimism, punchy slogans and general ineffectual bullshit.

“I have had one call with Boris to briefly discuss our latest financial measures.” said Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“He told me he was chuffed with our response, and then said ‘I’ll be back as soon as I can, cough. Doctors say I must rest though. Cough cough. Sneeze. Is sneezing a symptom? Cough cough. CARRIE DID YOU PUT THAT CHAMPAGNE IN THE FRIDGE?’.”

“I don’t think he meant for me to hear the last bit.”