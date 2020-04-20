Man’s enjoyment of Quiz marred by persistent coughing

A man’s enjoyment of the much anticipated ITV drama Quiz has been ruined by persistent coughing from the rest of his family, sources confirmed today.

Pete McBride, 47, from Slough, sat down to watch the three-parter in one go on Tuesday night, joined by his wife and three kids, but quickly became frustrated after missing key parts of the story when his family kept coughing uncontrollably over the dialogue.

‘I didn’t really know much about the story’, said Pete McBride, 47, from Slough. ‘So, I was looking forward to seeing how the team managed to co-ordinate the transmission of answers to the Major – was it some kind of machine with signals rigged up to his legs? THat’s the only way I can think they could have pulled it off.’

‘Unfortunately, I never got to find out, as my wife, Sandra, and all my kids were bloody coughing in the most inconvenient places. Persistent cough, you ask? Damn right it was – I never did get to find out whether it was Berlin or Paris that was designed by Hausmann – they were hacking and spluttering all over that part’.

‘I think they all must have some sort of bug’, continued McBride. ‘Self-isolating? Yes, I wish I had taken myself off to the spare room to watch the show, now you mention it. I might have been able to hear it better. High temperature, you ask? Well, yes, I was certainly a little bit overheated by the end of it. Anyone would be.’