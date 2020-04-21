New Punk Rock Band ‘The Science’ is to perform an outdoor satellite link concert for the NHS backed by The Cure, Doctor and The Medics, Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show, Dr.Feelgood and The The The. The concert will be held at The Wembley Stadium in The London. Other guests will include sixties soul singer PPE Arnold, and of course the ubiquitous The WHO.

The Science, who have only been going under the name of The Science since 16th March this year when Boris introduced them at the first Coronavirus update, were previously been known as ‘Science’. ‘The Science’ consists of Chris Whitty, Paddy Vallance and long serving members to science Dr. Beaker & Dr. Venus from the Gerry & Sylvia Anderson Marionette Institute for Medicine and Rocket Science, and were heavily influenced by Thomas Dolby and Manfred Manns Earth Band who both had blinding hits, now proving to be more popular than ever.

The Science is popping up everywhere these days even to the degree of rewriting the new schools curriculum for after the lockdown to include The Geography, The History, The Economics, The RE, The German, The French, The Latin (Somerset Schools only), The English, The English Literature, and of course The Science!

A reporter from leading music newspaper The New Musical Express (TNME) said the support for The Science was astonishing – ‘all the leading Cabinet ministers are following The Science now’, he said.