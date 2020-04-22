Government ‘on top of PPE Distribution Challenge’ – Hancock

The logistical challenges of PPE distribution have been revealed by the delivery of 400,000 gowns, 600,000 masks and 1.2 million gloves to the Golden Hours Care home in Bognor Regis. “It was a real surprise to us”, said manager Sally Jenkins. “We never requested it and it is certainly too much as we only have 5 residents”.

Golden Hours is experiencing major difficulties in storing the new stock, which came in 11 container loads and is now taking up all the car parking on the site. “We’re trying to be careful in our use of PPE, but at this rate, we’ve got enough for another 216 years”.

Meanwhile, the nearby General Hospital has been asking volunteers to produce PPE. “We’re really grateful”, said HR Manager, Martyn Jones, “But it does look a bit odd when we have medics wearing Spiderman and Batman masks. Although, we just need an Iron Man mask and the team can be tagged as the Avengers”.

A government spokesperson said, “The obvious solution would be to redirect the PPE at Golden Hours to the hospital which is just six miles away. That’s why we’re working to ship it back to China, so that our distributor can transfer it to Turkey, where it will be available for re-collection, pending availability of RAF transport, in another 10-14 days”.