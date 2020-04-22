Stuntman working from home causes over £100,000 damage to his house

Emergency services were called out to a property in St. Albans last night following reports of a small explosion and fire. They arrived on the scene to find a man jumping from an upstairs window, covered in flames and rolling around on the front lawn.

The man turned out to be Joe Mee, (43), a professional stuntman with dozens of film and TV credits to his name, including the famous car chase scenes in Downtown Abbey and Call the Midwife.

A neighbour said he thought that Mr Mee was struggling to cope with the mental effects of the lockdown.

“Its clearly putting him under a lot of strain. The fire brigade used to be here two or three times a year, now it’s twice a week. Joe’s a bit of a nutter at the best of times. After work, he drives his car at ninety miles an hour down the road and crashes it sideways through his front gates most evenings. Even before the quarantine he jumped over our fence in full combat gear and blew up the greenhouse with a hand grenade.”

A fire brigade spokesman agreed there had been a small surge in call-outs to the property, but as Mr Mee was complying with social distancing measures and had given him an autographed photo of Hugh Bonneville, they were happy to keep coming out.