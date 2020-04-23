‘Death by Virus’ to become a Constitutional right

Death in America is categorised as ‘American’ or ‘Un-American’. Officially sanctioned modes of death include:

– Gunfire

– High speed road accident

– Obesity

– Lethal injection

– Old Sparky

There is now a growing movement to add ‘respiratory distress’ to the list, amid fears that the Federal Government might be trying to restrict the free movement of deadly diseases.

If approved, Amendment #30 would enshrine the right of American citizens to “associate freely for the purpose of catching smallpox, leprosy, Covid-19 and other exotic diseases”. This joins Amendment #28 – Trumpian Infallibility and Amendment #29 – Orange is the new White – on the statute books.