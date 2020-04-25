Brexit Party was behind missing shipment of PPE from Turkey

Government investigations into the missing cargo of PPE due to arrive in Britain from Turkey at the weekend, has now revealed the problem had been caused by one Department of Health shipping clerk who is a staunch member of the Brexit Party.

Neville Smith said: ‘When I saw the order docket I thought, fuck that, and ripped it up up. I was just being a true-blue patriot. So what if this costs the lives of more NHS front line staff and patients.’

‘I thought to myself, here we go, the Turks are it again trying to sneak in here, well not on my watch they ain’t! We managed to keep 30,000,000 of them from coming here just in the nick of time before we got Brexit done.’

‘But you mark my words, now we’ve brought their kit in that’s the thin end of the wedge. Next thing they’ll be hiding in packing crates and before we know where we are that thirty million of them will be over here taking our women, jobs and benefits.’

‘Within six months it’s going be opium dens and crack shops where they smoke them bloody Alibaba pipes on every high street in the land.”

‘To have let this consignment in is flying in the face of the will of the people who voted overwhelmingly in June 2016. And do you know what, I’d rip that docket up again… well if I still had a job.’