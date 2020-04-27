Nation warned to brace themselves for tidal wave of garbled Greek quotations

The UK has been issued a warning described as somewhere between even more severe state of emergency and public calamity. After weeks of nothing but immersion in ancient Greek literature, the Prime Minister is poised to return armed to the teeth with endless torrents of irrelevant blither.

A senior Westminster source stated: ‘What was once a thin veneer of misplaced twaddle, is now likely to be a thickly applied coating of inapplicable Pegasus-poop.’ When asked whether Johnson would return stability to the current situation, the source confirmed: ‘Yes. The vacuous void of contemporary thinking will remain just like before.’ Asked if Boris understood the science required to combat the virus, he replied: ‘It’s all Greek to me’.