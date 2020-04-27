Priti Patel denies un-pronounced ‘G’ privatisation scandal

Despite several accusations of selling-off the letter G endings to words to the private sector in a desperate move to raise fund for the government, The Home Secretary Priti Patel has reassured UK voters that the government is ‘doin all it can to keep us stayin alive’.

‘There are many benefits from outsourcing the letter G to specialist suppliers, which means we are no longer responsible for housin – a responsibility better placed with Chinese restaurants and take-aways who don’t spell check the sauces on their menus. Said Patel ‘In-fact I even asked Chris Graylin about it – and he thought it was a fantastic idea’ – even though he’s a fuckin wankin twat’.

Tory grandees have been outraged by Patel’s mis-pronunciations of words in an attempt to come-across as a ‘normal’ and have asked Jacob Rees Mogg to give her advice on diction – unfortunately Mr. Rees Mogg is clueless as to where the G-spot is.