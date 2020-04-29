Boris: We’re finally at the end of the beginning of the end of the first phase

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first speech on returning to work was a typically robust and rousing speech to the nation and a reminder of the clarity of thinking that he brings to the task of dealing with the Coronavirus.

‘We are now at the end of the first phase which is nearing the end. Pretty soon we’ll have overcome the sombrero and be bashing our way to the end of the first part of the next phase. I’m sure you’ll all agree this first next phase can bring us all together as a nation to bash the mugger’s sombrero as we see through this next first next phase. And I want to tell the British people, its phases like this one and the next one and the one after that that show the true British spirit. And I know its tough and we must endure, with grit, and endurance and toughness to fight the tide with toughness and grit and endurance. And this is the moment, this is the moment, this moment when we bash the first phase and turn the sombrero against the tide. I’d like to say more than this and I will be saying more than this in the coming days.’

‘The important thing, is the end is in sight’. A fact, which was later confirmed by the Grim Reaper.