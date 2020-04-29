Sudden rise in lockdown obesity levels could fatten the curve

Efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic could be hampered by the sheer number of people who can’t be bothered to cook for themselves. Research has shown that families are instead relying on the nation’s Deliveroo drivers to bring them junk food straight to their kitchens.

Nigel Palmer, 43, a furloughed Pilates Data Analyst from High Wycombe, wasn’t surprised by the findings. ‘To be honest, I’m not surprised by the findings. Me and Carol have barely moved since we went panic buying when all this started and loaded up the chest freezers with over two tons of ready meals. Three weeks ago she weighed nine stone two pounds. Now she weighs almost double. It’s a bit embarrassing really because we can’t get through the front door now to clap for the carers on a Thursday evening.’