Dozens injured trying to give Colonel Tom virtual bumps

A ‘significant number’ of well-wishers are reported to have contacted the NHS’s 111 number after injuring themselves while trying to give fund raising hero, Colonel Tom Moore, the bumps for his 100th birthday. Lee Simmonds, a furloughed builder from Lowestoft in Suffolk explained: ‘He’s such a hero, we just wanted to make his birthday that bit more special. The wife suggested the bumps like we had done for Nan’s 90th and I thought, why not?’

Mr Simmonds, 38, continued: ‘I made a grab for his legs but as we were on Zoom I ended up on the floor. My laptop was smashed and I seem to have torn a muscle in my back.’ An NHS spokesperson said: ‘While we welcome the gratitude towards Captain Tom, we would advise that people do not attempt to lift Centenarians in this way or give anyone the imaginary bumps.’

A government source grimly reminded the public of the pressure the 111 Service is under during the current pandemic crisis: ‘The irony that people ended up calling on the NHS at this challenging time while trying to honour a man who has raised so much money for it, has not been lost on anyone.’