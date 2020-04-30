Hancock to perform motorbike jump over 50 ambulances to prove ramps really work

Health Secretary, daredevil, and avid ramp designer, Matt Hancock has announced that he will be performing an Evel Knievel style, death-defying motorbike stunt at the weekend.

Mr Hancock says the reasoning behind the jump is perfectly clear: ”To be honest, I’m sick to the back teeth with people saying my ramps are ineffective and not fit for purpose. It’s perfectly clear that this record-breaking jump will clearly demonstrate that my ramps are clearly world-class and that we are perfectly justified in saying we are continually working around the clock to ramp up our ramping plans.’

The PM has been very supportive and has kindly loaned me his Union Jack Crash helmet from his zip wire days, for the attempt. If it all goes to plan then the next move is to jump over a line of burning care workers, without any PPE obvs’.