‘Who’s laughing now?’ asks man who ignored 60 years home entertainment hi-tech

Antique technology enthusiast and compulsive hoarder from Swindon, Tony Savage, who has remained completely unimpressed by developments in modern digital technology since the 60s, is pleased to have suddenly found himself almost back at the cutting-edge when it comes to music, movies and other hi-tech.

Compact Cassettes came and went and Tony was unimpressed, the video tape revolution similarly was another craze that passed him by, something he’s now immensely proud of, and as for the Internet and digital technology in general? ‘I couldn’t give a bugger, son,’ he chuckles.

‘I once very nearly embraced so-called “modern tech” back in the 70s and toyed with getting an 8-track for the motor but now I’m delighted that I never did, he explains ‘because vinyl records are again being sold in ever-increasing numbers, as are turntables to play them on, so you see it can only be a matter of time before the wind-up gramophone is back in fashion.’

‘I don’t think too many will be laughing at my trusty old wind-up HMV horn gramophone and shellac discs then, do you? And when you consider DVD has already had its day I know I’m onto a winner with my old Super-8 cine projector.’

Tony’s wife, Jean, however does not share his enthusiasm. ‘I’ve told the silly old fool no matter what clapped-out technology modern consumers are duped into thinking is cool by clever marketing, there’s no way all eight series of Game of Thrones will ever be released for magic lantern.’