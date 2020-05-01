Rees-Mogg too busy patriotically squirrelling away millions offshore to comment

Upstanding English fellow and chief groveller to Her Majesty, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has not been front and centre of every camera opportunity of late. When asked why, his office responded: ‘While everyone is looking the other way on Corona, our esteemed Leader of the House and champion of all things British has taken the opportunity to feather his own opulent nest.’

‘In what is a patriotic demonstration of duty to his country, he has focused his efforts on ensuring that as much Sterling wealth as possible is channelled away off-shore into other currencies via cunning tax-avoidance schemes. What could be more old-school British nobility than that?’