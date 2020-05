‘I can’t stop coffin’ admits Riishi

‘The dog ate my testing kit’ claims Hancock

‘I caught a cold’ says Raab

‘I missed the bus’ admits Gove

‘I’ve just trousered another million’ says Rees-Mogg

‘Traffic was a mare’ whines Shapps.

‘My kit wasn’t white enough so I sent it back’ claims Patel

‘I’m not very good at working out’ admits Sharma

‘We didn’t like Exercise Cygnus so we ignored it’ admitted no one.

