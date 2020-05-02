Care-home dead heartened that ICU care was available, should they have needed it

The thousands of people who have died from corona virus in UK care-homes have expressed relief that demand for ICU beds and ventilators never outstripped supply.

‘I’m stoked that Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock are able to stand in front of the nation and say that there has been no point when someone has needed a ventilator or ICU bed and it has not been available,’ said Lorna, a corpse from Ashby-de-la-Zouche, ‘I nearly jumped out of my coffin.’

Boris Johnson’s tiggerish confirmation that English intensive care units were never overwhelmed has given hope to those who died in residential care settings.

‘What a heart-balm that we never exceeded critical care capacity! It put everything into perspective with such a jolt it momentarily re-started my heart and would have brought me back to life had I not undergone brain death on a hospice bed a couple of weeks ago,’ said Monty, a cadaver from Ealing. ‘Such a comfort that ICU facilities were available to us had we required them!’