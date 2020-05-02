Dashcams keep dogging industry alive and kicking online

car-5009496_640

The UK’s favourite car park pastime was predicted to suffer, but has actually ‘seen impressive member growth’ according to an unidentified industry spokesman speaking from behind a steamed-up window in an unsettling leopard mask.

Once people realised they could turn their dashboard-mounted cameras around and stream live action from the back seats of their cars, virtual dogging became a pulsating reality.  ‘All they had to do was sneak out to their driveways in the dead of night, lock themselves in their cars, fire up their dashcams, and go right at it.’

Onlookers simply log on and leer from home, many conceding that it beats the crap out of standing in a freezing puddle in a lay-by on the A414.

